FLORENCE — Leonard Kelvin Nix, 57, died January 11, 2021. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville with burial in Ramsey Cemetery. He was the son of Leonard and Patricia Nix.

