FLORENCE — Leonard Kelvin Nix, 57, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Kelvin was 1982 graduate of Russellville High School. After high school, he joined the Army National Guard and proudly served his country for six years in the 115th Battalion. He worked as an electrician in the IBEW Local 558 for approximately twenty years. Kelvin was a member of Florence Missionary Baptist Church and he loved being outdoors. He was a loving son and father that everyone will miss.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. Brother David Gregg will officiate the service. Military honors will follow at the graveside at Ramsey Cemetery. The family loves you, but asks that you wear a mask, refrain from hugging, and maintain a social distance. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and invites you to attend the service by watching on Facebook Live on Spry Memorial Chapel’s page.
He was preceded in death by brother, Lantham Keith Nix; grandparents, Mardie Elbert Fisher and Opal Fisher, and Luther and Beatrice Nix.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Dustin Colt Smith; parents, Leonard and Patricia Nix; niece, nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The pallbearers will be Jacob Nix, Joshua Nix, Chase Fuller, Marty Fisher, Tony Baker, and Wade Roden.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
