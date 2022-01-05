LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Leonard Kirk, 91, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Kidd Cemetery. He was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.

