HILLSBORO — Leonard Orr, 65, Hillsboro, died August gust 23, 2022. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church in Courtland with burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 6 p.m. Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.