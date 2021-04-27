KILLEN — Leonard Wayne Bailey, 68, died April 20, 2021. Visitation was Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville, burial in Harden Cemetery, Killen. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m.

