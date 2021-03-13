FLORENCE — Leone Brewer Jones passed away on March 9, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Aberdeen, MS, grew up in Greenwood, MS and has resided in Florence, AL since 1950. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Henry Joseph Jones.
She graduated from Greenwood High School with honors and attended Bowling Green College of Commerce, Bowling Green, KY. She assisted her husband in various business endeavors.
She was a founding member of Parkway Methodist Church where she served many years as Sunday School teacher and on the Board of Stewards.
She was the daughter of Dewey Keyes Brewer and Leone Smith Brewer. She had one sister, Helen Keyes Craig.
Survivors also include her three children, Jana Jones Shultz, Thad Jackson Jones and Jill Jones Bonatz; niece, Cathy Craig Pace. She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, Development Office, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.
A private graveside service was held at Greenview Memorial Park with services entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
