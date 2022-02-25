MADISON — Ms. Leora Jane Fulmer, of Madison, Alabama, passed away at Madison Hospital on February 19, 2022, at the age of 75, surrounded by friends and family. Visitation will be Saturday, at Williams Funeral Home from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with service starting at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Double Springs.
She was affectionately known as “Mimi” by her grandchildren. She was named after her grandmothers, Leora Hester, and Jane Blackwell. Her fourth grade teacher told her she needed a “Y” in her name, and after that, she was always known as “Jayne.”
Ms. Fulmer, the youngest child of the late Andrew C. and Alton L. Shaddix, was born at home on June 26, 1946, in Double Springs, Alabama. In 1964, Ms. Fulmer graduated from Winston County High School where she played saxophone in the band. She was a member of Mt. Ebron Baptist Church and loved Sacred Harp Singing, a tradition handed down by her parents. Growing up, and into adulthood, she and her sister Pat would often sing duets in church.
She graduated from Florence State University in 1968 (now known as the University of North Alabama), earning her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She was married to Robert Edward Fulmer, Jr. in June of the same year at Mt. Ebron, and they were blessed with two daughters.
Ms. Fulmer was employed at the University of North Alabama from 1976 until her retirement in 2008. While employed there, she became a member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi for her outstanding service and contributions to the university.
She loved college football, especially Alabama football, and listening to Elvis Presley and Andy Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Alton Shaddix, her two older brothers, Kenneth Ray and Athel Clinton Shaddix, and her older sister, Mary Patricia Shaddix. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Fulmer (Gardendale, Alabama) and Leigh Pearson, her son-in-law, Scott Pearson, three granddaughters, Abigail Grace, Raegan Elizabeth, and Caroline Elyse Pearson, all of Madison, Alabama, and her “Best Buddy,” Rudy, the family dog.
Ms. Fulmer was considered the “Rock” of her family, always putting them first, whether it was taking care of her brother and sister when her own mother died or giving her all at work to provide for her two daughters. Her grandchildren loved her dearly, as they were always following her around the house, taking silly pictures of her, playing games with her, and they loved having her undivided attention. They also helped to take care of her in her final months as her health declined, showing the mutual love they all had for one another. She will always be in the hearts of her family, who will love and miss her. We take comfort in knowing she is whole and at peace now with her Lord and Savior.
