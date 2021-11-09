NORTH COURTLAND — Lequata P. Billings, 78, died November 5, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at First M.B. Church in Courtland with burial in Courtland Cemetery.

