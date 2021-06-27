IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Marshall Leroy Dean, 90, died June 25, 2021. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Iuka United Methodist Church. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church.

