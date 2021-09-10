RUSSELLVILLE — Leroy Estes Reynolds, 74, died September 4, 2021. Celebration of Life will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tharptown Fire Department. He was married to Shirley Reynolds for 54 years. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

