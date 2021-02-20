ATHENS — Leroy Harris, 88, died February 15, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens. Public viewing Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.

