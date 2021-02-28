LYNN — Leroy Harris, 87, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be held today from 5-8 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery.

