TOWN CREEK — Leroy Madden, 86, died February 4, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Israeli PM rejects charges as corruption trial resumes
- Rescuers in India digging for 37 trapped in glacier flood
- Profit at Japan's SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments
- Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
- Serena Williams races through 1st round at Australian Open
- Florida Panthers off to 2nd-best start in franchise history
- Bucs' Javadifar, Locust 1st female coaches to win Super Bowl
- Writer Mick Herron’s ‘Slow Horses’ are spies for our times
Most Read
Articles
- Fire damages Supreme Cut in Florence
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Blaze guts Supreme Cuts building in Florence
- Man who hit Killen cop with car up for parole
- On-call Muscle Shoals employees can drive work vehicles home
- Florence stops granting sewer lines outside city
- Lauderdale County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID
- Mayors seek ways to increase tourism in smaller Lauderdale County towns
- Florence appropriations target 16 organizations
- Lauderdale County woman suing Las Vegas tour bus company after fatal crash
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police arrest fugitive wanted in 7 counties in Arkansas
- Fire damages Supreme Cut in Florence
- Ivey signs leases for 2 prisons
- Florence police capture Arkansas fugitive
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Blaze guts Supreme Cuts building in Florence
- Tammy Jean Dillon
- Roger Noel Wagnon
- Jeffrey Maurice Jones
- Denied: Frantic Alabama rally falls short at Missouri
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented