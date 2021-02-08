TOWN CREEK — Leroy Madden, 86, died February 4, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

