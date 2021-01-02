PHIL CAMPBELL — Leroy Oliver, 73 years old, of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away December 30, 2020.
Visitation will be Monday, January 4, 2021, 12:30 -2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home, with Bro. Ricky White officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Leroy was born January 2, 1947, in Franklin County, AL, to Leonard and Virgie Ann Fowler Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Shirley Oliver Byars and Barbara Oliver King.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Donna Hornsby Oliver; his son, Anthony Oliver (Katrina); his granddaughter, Nina Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Garrison, Adam Garrison, David Tidwell, Frankie Tidwell, Robbie Tidwell, and Bradley Tidwell.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented