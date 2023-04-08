FLORENCE — LeRoy Plez Pollard, 97, died April 6, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel. A private family burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

