FLORENCE — LeRoy Plez Pollard, 97, of Florence, passed away at home April 6, 2023.
He was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Ernest Pollard; his wife, Edna Thigpen Pollard and second wife, Helen Howard Pollard; brothers, Richard Pollard and Don Pollard; granddaughter Rebecca Norvell.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane Henig (John), Becky Norvell (Carter); grandchildren, Trey Henig (Julia), Britton Henig (Lindsey), Jennifer Trott (Bobby) and Clarke Norvell (Elizabeth); eleven great-grandchildren; and brother, Dan Pollard (Donna).
Mr. Pollard was a lifelong member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. He served aboard the USS Wisconsin during World War II before his honorable discharge. He graduated from Coffee High School and attended Florence State Teachers College. He was retired from Reynolds Metals.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with service following at 11:00 a.m. Sid Fulford will officiate. A private family burial will follow.
The family would like to thank his dedicated caregivers for their love and devotion to “Mr. Roy” and for making his last years so special.
We will remember the way he lived with contentment, peace, dignity and grace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors or Rebecca’s Table c/o Florence First United Methodist Church.
