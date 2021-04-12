MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. Leroy Qualls, Jr., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Public viewing will be from noon- 8 p.m., Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., April 13, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery. Compassionate and proficient preparation by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.