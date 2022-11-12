GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Lesa I. Voyles, 64, died November 9, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11-2 at Old Bethel United Methodist Church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

