HAMILTON — Lesley Davis, 47, died August 2, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 p.m. until service time beginning at 5 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Shottsville Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.