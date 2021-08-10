HAMILTON — Lesley Davis, 47, died August 2, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 p.m. until service time beginning at 5 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Shottsville Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests
- Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network
- The Latest: Teachers in Pakistan told to get vaccinated
- Iranian stands trial in Sweden for 1980s war crimes, murder
- Global shares mixed as virus fears temper market optimism
- Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley enters Ohio governor’s race
- Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands
- SoftBank profit declines following Sprint perk a year ago
Most Read
Articles
- Authority sees final ag center renderings
- Colbert County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
- Florence Housing Authority's first phase of Sweetwater Ridge could be completed by February
- River Heritage phase officially underway
- Rick Hall actor calls film role "honor of my career"
- North Alabama Shoals Hospital seeking more beds at J.W. Sommer Rehab Unit
- Muscle Shoals Rep. proposes anti-mask mandate legislation
- Lexington tractor pull returns next weekend
- Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated
- Shoals Ambulance to launch free EMT Academy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Man stabbed Friday afternoon in west Florence
- British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast
- Robert 'Bobby' Joseph Harris
- Wesley Davis
- Patsy Canfield
- Coaches presented with replacement letterman's jackets
- Larry 'Junior' Behel
- Authority sees final ag center renderings
- James Woodrow Nipper, Jr.
- Tia Ann Gross Ford
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mississippi woman drowns in Bear Creek in western Colbert County (1)
- Inflation erodes your purchasing power (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- 3 treated for rabies after raccoon attack in north Alabama (1)
- Gov. Ivey pushes for expanding summer learning (1)
- Jones named new principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center (1)
- Trump followers swallowed his lie (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing in Alabama (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- Do the right thing, get vaccinated (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented