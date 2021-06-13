FLORENCE
Lesley Fisher, 82 of Florence, passed away June 10, 2021. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #558.
Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021, from 11-1 p.m. at Stony Point Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Brad Adcock, Ryan Moore, and Dickey Howard officiating.
Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Esther Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Revod Fisher; sons, Brian Fisher (Tracie), and Darren Fisher (Victoria); sister, Shirley Fisher Foreman; and grandchildren, Colton and Tristin Fisher.
Pallbearers will be Colton Fisher, Jesse Gray, Weston Gray, Brandon Conner, Lane Jaynes, and Wesley Jaynes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dickey Howard, Tommy Thompson, Mike Frazier, Wayne Jaynes, Larry Jaynes, Ed Thrasher, Larry Wear, Johnny Foreman, Lance Cordle, and Glen Richardson.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
