HILLSBORO
Memorial service for Leslie Buttram Gillespie, 44, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with David Ware and Coach Bobby Winston officiating.
Mrs. Gillespie, who died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence, was born December 9, 1976, to Mike Buttram and Lisa Buttram. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Stacey Gillespie; daughters, Eryn Gillespie, Kynlee Gillespie; son, Bryant Gillespie; mother, Lisa Buttram; brother, Paul Buttram; sister, Cayla (Max Johnson) Buttram; nephews, Kai Johnson, Jin Johnson; grandmother, Betty Buttram; aunt, Liz Reed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to R.A. Hubbard, Hazelwood or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
