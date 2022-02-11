FLORENCE — Leslie Craig O’Kelley, 52, died February 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in St. Florian. He was the husband of Heather O’Kelley. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

