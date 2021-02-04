LEIGHTON — Leslie Lee Abernathy Sr., 84, died January 31, 2021. Public viewing will be 12 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m. at Galilee Church Cemetery, Leighton.

