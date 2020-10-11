VERNON — Leslie Randolph, 61, died October 8, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel with burial to follow at Love Joy Cemetery, Sulligent.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.