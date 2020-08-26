DECATUR — Leslie Weeks, 71, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Smyrna Cemetery. Leslie was the husband of Sharon Roberson Weeks.

