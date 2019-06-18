TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Lessie Mae Harrell, 70, of Tishomingo, MS, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15th. Lessie loved nothing in life more than being a mother to her six children and grandmother to her 16 grandchildren. Born July 27, 1948, she was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Massey, and her father, Kenneth Massey.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 58 years, Billy Harrell; daughters, Tammie Hayes (Troy) of Cherokee and Amanda Twitty (James) of Cherokee; her sons, Glen Harrell (Michelle) of Booneville, MS, Randy Harrell (Christy) of Cherokee, Kerry Harrell (Eloisa) of Cherokee and Danny Harrell (Diana) of Muscle Shoals; brothers, Jerry Massey, Bobby Massey and Gene Massey; grandchildren, Travis Bennett, Aaron Bennett, Billy McClung, Warren Harrell, Jordan Harrell, Baylee Harrell, Kerry Harrell Jr., Gabriela Harrell, Nicole Sartain, Gracee Harrell, Hannah Harrell, Dalton Colburn, Jaserie Colburn, Hollie Colburn, Oliver Harrell and her 12 great-grandchildren.
With her passing, she is reunited with her late granddaughter, Daniella Harrell, who passed away in December of 2018. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden, watching hummingbirds flock to her many bird feeders and houses, but more than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
A celebration of Lessie’s life will be held at Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 825 County Road 993 Tishomingo, MS, tonight from 6 to 9. Funeral service will be held at the church on June 19th at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Bennett, Aaron Bennett, Warren Harrell, Kerry Harrell Jr., Dalton Colburn, Cody Sartain and honorary pallbearer Oliver Harrell.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
