WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Lessie May Collins Clark, 77, died August 15, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford, Waynesboro. Funeral wil follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

