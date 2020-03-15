LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Lester Beckman, 84, died March 16, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with burial in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. He was retired for Beckman Metal Works and Blacksmithing.