DECATUR — Lester Wayne DeLano, of Decatur, passed away October 22, 2022, at the age of 59 years. Services will be at Greenview Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Sonny Owens officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 am in the chapel with the service starting at 11:00 am.
Lester is survived by his parents; mother, Mary McCluskey (Fred); father, Hollis DeLano (Sissie); sister, Myra Ledlow (Roger); and brother, Tony DeLano.
Pallbearers will be Bob Carter, Ronnie Gist, Jessie Wisdom, Carl Fowler, David McCluskey, and David Wisdom.
An online memorial may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
