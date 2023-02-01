F.2.1.23 Lester Wooten.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Lester Weldon Wooten born February 2, 1932. He went home to be with the Lord January 30, 2023. He was the husband of the late Katherine Marie Wooten; son, Tim Wooten (Nancy); grandson, Ben Wooten (Karen); and great-granddaughter, Kaylie Wooten.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you