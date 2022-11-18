KILLEN — Letha Kay English, 61, died November 17, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. Family will have private burial at a later date. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

