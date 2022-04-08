MUSCLE SHOALS
Letha Doris Romans, 84, of Muscle Shoals, died, April 6, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Brother Raymond Beaver and Lee Craft officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Town Creek.
Letha was a native of Leighton, Alabama, and a member of Washington Park Baptist Church. She was an avid reader of James Patterson Novels and was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Beaver and son, Charles Romans.
She is survived by her husband, James Archie; children, Patricia Whiteside (Mike), James A. Romans, JR. (Nance), Robert J. Romans (Chris), Gary L Romans (Cathy); 13 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Nancy Winborn.
Pallbearers will be Bob Romans, Mike Whiteside, JR Whiteside, Jacob Whiteside, Ricky Winborn, Jimmy Romans, and Brian Romans. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Romans and Gary Romans.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented