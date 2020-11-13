WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Leva Dianne Nutt, 68, died November 11, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. She was the daughter of the late Rex G. and Opal Mathis Nutt.

