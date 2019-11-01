KILLEN — LeVernon Dalton McKissack, 79, of Killen, passed away October 30, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2nd from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Center Point Methodist Cemetery in Leoma, TN.
Mr. McKissack was retired from Whitesell Manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by his children, Lorinda and Mike McKissack; parents, Dalton and Mary McKissack; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his sister, Gloria Brown; brother, Roger McKissack; grandchildren, Cheryl and Kristen McKissack; and a large extended family.
