FLORENCE — Levon Ann Scott McKissack, age 67, of Florence, passed away on August 2, 2019. Levon was born on September 30, 1951 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Christian Faith Church. The service will be Wednesday, August 7th at 3 p.m. at the church. She will lie-in-state from noon until service time. Burial will be at the adjoining cemetery.
She was a sweet and beautiful soul, a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Willie Ann Scott; step-father, J.D. Keeton; husband, Roger Dell Green; sisters, Pearline Reynolds, Jewel Hamm, Brenda Poe; brothers, Thurman Scott, Vernon Scott, and Dennis Scott.
Survivors are her husband of 36 years, James Adren McKissack; sons, Ronnie Green (Amanda), Glenn Green, and Gary Green; grandchildren, Gary Green, Courtney Myrick, Ryan Green, Adam Miller (Chelsea), Dillon Green, Dallas Green (Danielle), Tommy Miller (Allison), and Marley Miller; great-grandchildren, Colton, Caellan, Trinity, and Tobhias; mother-in-law, Christine Hyde; and sisters, Earline Tingle, Glenda Tingle, Gwen Keeton; brother, David Scott.
The family would like to say a thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers and a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center and the MICU unit at UAB.
