MUSCLE SHOALS — Lewis E. Moore, 81, of Muscle Shoals passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. His visitation will be Friday, December 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Wade Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Lewis was a native of Sheffield where he was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He retired after forty-two years with Sheffield Utilities as superintendent of the Water and Gas departments. He was a member of Sheffield Masonic Lodge #503, and Pipefitters Local #760. Lewis was the former chairman of the State of Alabama Plumbers and Gasfitters Examining Board. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Sherry Moore; parents, Joe and Irma Moore; sister, Joann Turman and husband Billy; brother, Jimmy Moore; and brother-in-law, Wayne York.
Lewis is survived by daughters, Stacey Mathes (Mark) and Beth Ledbetter (Anthony); son, Stephen Moore (Tracy); grandchildren, Caitlin Paul (Caleb), Blair Ledbetter (Sara), Blake Ledbetter (Payton), and Caroline Golden (Rion); great-grandchildren, Lydia Ledbetter, Emma and Avery Paul; brother, Billy Ray Moore (Neta); sister, Sue York; and sister-in-law, Kerry Owen.
Pallbearers will be Blair Ledbetter, Blake Ledbetter, Caleb Paul and Rion Golden. Lewis’ work crew at Sheffield Utilities will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Lewis’ sitters, Gloria and Kim; Dr. Joshua Vacik and Ashley; Dr. Therese Lango, Charlotte, and Patsy; Dr. C. Daniel Kingsley; and Hospice of North Alabama, especially Bonnie, Matthew, Michelle, and Hannah.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
