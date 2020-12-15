FLORENCE — Lewis H. Mason, Jr., passed away December 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville with Glen Jones, Mr. Mason’s nephew, officiating.
Lewis was born in Rogersville, Alabama on September 9, 1929 to Louis H. Mason and Lois Cooper Mason. He graduated from Rogersville High School and then went on to serve in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Lewis was retired from Reynolds Alloys and was a faithful member of the Killen Church of Christ, where he enjoyed working at Vacation Bible School. Lewis loved the Tennessee river where he spent time throughout his life fishing, skiing, boating, and hosting family and friends at his home on the water. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for pulling practical jokes. Lewis always enjoyed making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lois Mason; his wife of over 50 years, Jeannine Burks Mason; stepmother, Naomi Mason; sister, Nadine Jones; and brother, Bill Mason. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Mason and Lisa Highfield (Larry); five grandchildren, Katie Lassiter (Ben), Cara Thompson (Alan), Matt Highfield, Amanda Sluss (Kevin), and Andrew Hayes; four great-grandchildren and one on the way, Mason and Jack Lassiter, Hana and Cooper Sluss and Baby Girl Sluss, due in February 2021; his sister, Ann Evans (Dwight); beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dear friend and companion, Janice Black.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue and Adopt (HASRA.org).
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented