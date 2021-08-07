FLORENCE — Mr. Lewis James “Frog” Goodloe Jr., 87, died August 4, 2021. Graveside service is noon Monday in Nazareth Church Cemetery, Barton, AL, with Rev. George Granville officiating. Public viewing is 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.

