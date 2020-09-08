HAMILTON — Lewis Miller, 76, died September 6, 2020. Visitation is 2 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. service time at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

