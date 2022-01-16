RUSSELLVILLE — Lewis Edward Neugent, 85, of Russellville, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Neugent; parents, George W. and Viola Neugent; brother, George R. Neugent; and daughter, Sherry Lynne Neugent.
He is survived by his son, Steven Neugent of Muscle Shoals, AL; daughters, Joy Dickey of Muscle Shoals, AL., and Patti Bedford of Minneola, FL; brother, Larry Neugent of Trussville, AL; sister, Norma Neugent of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren, Andy Neugent, Heath Aeschlimann, Adam Neugent, Bailey Kleinknecht, Amy Rice, Taylor Rosenberg, and Jesse Franks; and 11 great grandchildren.
