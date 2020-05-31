HIGHLAND LAKE, AL — Lewis Rumph Timberlake, Jr., 97, died peacefully at his home for the last 12 years, Highland Lake, AL , on May 21,2020. Lewis was formally a life-long resident of Sheffield, AL and an active member of First Baptist Church. He served the City of Sheffield for many years on the City Council and also as Mayor.
Lewis served his country in World War II as a torpedo bomber pilot and was awarded The Navy Cross. He was proud to be a Veteran! He then went on to graduate from the University of Alabama and after returning to Sheffield, owned and operated Timberlake Hardware for 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Martha Blake, “Tittoo”, Timberlake.
Lewis is survived by sons, Don (Sherry) Timberlake of Highland Lake, AL and Tom Timberlake and beloved Tena Walters of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Martha Hickman (Jimmy) of Florence, AL; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one niece.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield, AL.
