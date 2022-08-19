FLORENCE — Lewis Simpson, 71, died August 10, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Church Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 2 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

