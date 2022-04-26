COLUMBIA, TN — Leyton McKinley Headrick, 22, died April 22, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. The funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in OK Cemetery, Lawrence County, TN. He was manager at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Nashville, TN.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Head of Human Rights Watch to resign after nearly 3 decades
- Uber admits misleading Australian riders, agrees to pay $19M
- N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
- Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze
- Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street
- Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts
- Lotteries for April 26
- Monday's prep roundup: Kelley, Lauderdale Co. take sectional golf title
Most Read
Articles
- Lauderdale Co. commission chair told to repay $30K
- Killen man dies in 1-vehicle crash
- Assault of athlete prompts an investigation
- Cadence Baker's "Idol" journey ends
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief
- 'Smoke on the Water' makes triumphant return
- Leadership Shoals class of 2022 announced
- Mayor wants broadband district, council undecided
- Shoals EDA approves hangar contract
- Smoke on the Water BBQ contest returns this Saturday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Lauderdale Co. commission chair told to repay $30K
- Killen man dies in 1-vehicle crash
- Jeremy Britnell
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years
- Assault of athlete prompts an investigation
- Toni Lynn Letsinger
- John Higginbotham
- New role, no problem: Willingham brings big league lessons to Mars Hill
- Taylor Brett Heathcock
- UPDATE: 25-year-old Florence man facing manslaughter charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- Drug trafficking trial begins today (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Time to replace animal products (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented