COLUMBIA, TN — Leyton McKinley Headrick, 22, died April 22, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. The funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in OK Cemetery, Lawrence County, TN. He was manager at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Nashville, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.