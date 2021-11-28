HALEYVILLE — Liam Albright, infant son of Jeremy and Amanda Albright, died November 25, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.,at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

