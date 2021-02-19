FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Lopp, age 51 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel with William Talley and John Brock officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Talley, Jason Veal, Todd Clanton, Terry Lopp, Eric Lopp and Skylar Lopp. Kyle Michael, Stephen Veal, Tony Clanton, Steve Lopp and Travis Bates will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Libby was preceded in death by her birth mother, Martha Bates; parents, Eunice and Leon Bates; nephew, Tony Clanton; grandsons, Noah Kyle Michael and Jackson Eli Michael; and brother, Travis Bates.
Survivors include husband, Michael Lee Lopp; children, Brittany Nicole Michael (Kyle) and Colton Patrick Lopp; sisters, Charlene Talley (William), Teresa Veal (Ricky) and Linda Clanton (Wayne); granddaughter, Brilee Noel Michael; several nieces and nephews.
Libby was a member of Highland Baptist Church and was a manager at Quality Cleaners for 27 years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
Special appreciation to Dr. Laura Goff, Casey Fletcher and Shemeka Davis of Ingram Cancer Center-Vanderbilt, Amedisys Hospice, Nursing Staff at Ingram Cancer Infusion Clinic, Shoals Home Health and Tom and Donna Wideman.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented