MUSCLE SHOALS — Libby Lou Smith, 60, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, November 26, from 1 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with J. D. Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Libby was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County and a member of East Colbert Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Landon Smith; parents, J. R. Crosswhite and Joyce Ann Patterson; and brother, J. R. “Tony” Crosswhite.
Libby is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Smith; sons, Jeffrey Smith, Jr. and Dustin Chad Smith; grandchildren, Jeffrey Dakota Smith, Malerie Smith, Laken Smith, Breanna Smith, and Amerah Smith; and great-granddaughter, Paislee Smith.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Taylor, Todd Jimenez, Nathan Mitchell, David Jeffries, Barry Mask, and Royce Mask.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented