RUSSELLVILLE
Libby Zelda Gotcher Smith, age 85, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Libby was a Christian and a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church. Libby retired from Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehab after many years of loyal service as Director of Activities. She was a phenomenal seamstress, wonderful homemaker, wife and mother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dan R. Smith; children, Richard Dale Smith, John Lamar Smith (Lisa), Sherene Wade (Phillip); grandchildren, Charlie Smith, Andrew Smith, Erik Smith, Lydia Wade, Laurel Wade, Anna Smith, Gentry Smith; great-grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Molly Smith and a large extended family and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Fannie Gotcher; son, Walter Lynn Smith; and two siblings.
A graveside service was held in Libby’s memory on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
