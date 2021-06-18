COURTLAND — Liddie Reding, 86, died June 15, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to noon at Courtland Baptist Church, directly followed by the funeral service with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

