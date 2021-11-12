FLORENCE — Lila Carolyn Daniel Williams, 92, of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was a native of Lauderdale County and worked for many years as a waitress at Trowbridges.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12-1:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Gravelly Springs Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Williams; son, Bill Blackwell; sisters, Glenda Williams and May Lee; brothers, Don, Gary and James Daniel.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Barnwell; grandchildren, Michael and Cory Barnwell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jessica Hill and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
Commented