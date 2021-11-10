FLORENCE — Lila Carolyn Daniel Williams, 92, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Gravelly Springs Cemetery.
